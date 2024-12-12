Fuel Theft and Crime Surge Threaten Ecuador's Oil Industry

Fuel theft in Ecuador has reached alarming levels, with Petroecuador, the state-run oil company, losing $215 million over the past few years as criminals siphon fuel to aid drug trafficking operations.

The surge in oil sector violence includes extortion and physical attacks on workers, who face intimidation from organized crime groups. Ecuador's government has bolstered military patrols and deployed drones to counteract the threat.

Despite increased security measures, the complex web of associated crimes, including robbery and extortion, continues to challenge the country's leadership and law enforcement authorities.

