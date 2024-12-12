Fuel Theft and Crime Surge Threaten Ecuador's Oil Industry
Organized crime groups in Ecuador are increasingly targeting Petroecuador, stealing fuel to support drug trafficking operations. This has resulted in substantial financial losses and increased violence against oil workers. Authorities have heightened military defenses, yet challenges persist in addressing both fuel theft and related crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:45 IST
Fuel theft in Ecuador has reached alarming levels, with Petroecuador, the state-run oil company, losing $215 million over the past few years as criminals siphon fuel to aid drug trafficking operations.
The surge in oil sector violence includes extortion and physical attacks on workers, who face intimidation from organized crime groups. Ecuador's government has bolstered military patrols and deployed drones to counteract the threat.
Despite increased security measures, the complex web of associated crimes, including robbery and extortion, continues to challenge the country's leadership and law enforcement authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA Launches Probes into Manipur Violence Under MHA's Orders
Tensions Flare as ASI Survey Sparks Violence in Sambhal
Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage to property, UP govt may put up posters of 'stone pelters' at public places, says spokesperson.
UN Rights Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Amid Escalating Violence in Lebanon
Chaos in Pakistan's Capital: Protests Met with Violence