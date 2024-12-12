Left Menu

PayU and AWS Launch InFINity 2.0 to Boost Indian Fintech Startups

PayU and AWS have launched InFINity 2.0, an accelerator program aimed at supporting early-stage Indian fintech startups. The program offers up to $5 million in investments per startup and runs from March to May 2025. It includes masterclasses, mentorship, and access to extensive networks.

  • India

In a bid to propel the growth of early-stage fintech startups in India, PayU and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have introduced InFINity 2.0, a comprehensive accelerator program. The initiative will offer up to $5 million in investment for each startup meeting the program's criteria, with applications open until February 15, 2025.

The program, which will commence in March next year, provides a 12-week hybrid format with both in-person and virtual components. Participants will benefit from tailored masterclasses, expert mentorship, and access to extensive distribution networks, aiming to equip them with the tools needed for success in the dynamic financial sector.

InFINity 2.0 underscores PayU's commitment to advancing India's fintech ecosystem, with past support for impactful startups like Fisdom and IndiaGold. The program leverages PayU's payment solutions, Prosus's investment expertise, and AWS's cloud technology to advance innovative solutions addressing the financial needs of Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

