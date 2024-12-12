Left Menu

FIU's Financial Sleuthing Unveils Billions in Undisclosed Assets

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has exposed Rs 11,000 crore in undisclosed income and aided in the seizure of 461 kg of drugs. Their efforts also led to significant legal actions and financial penalties, showcasing the agency's crucial role in fighting money laundering and terror financing.

Updated: 12-12-2024 17:39 IST
  • India

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has played a pivotal role in uncovering Rs 11,000 crore in undisclosed income and facilitating the seizure of 461 kg of narcotics, according to a statement from the finance ministry on Thursday.

Operating under the finance ministry, the FIU is tasked with gathering, analyzing, and disseminating information regarding suspicious financial activities linked to money laundering, terrorism, and proliferation financing. The unit's intelligence has guided efforts resulting in Rs 983 crore worth of assets being attached and the identification of Rs 2,763 crore in criminal proceeds.

In addition to these financial achievements, FIU's inputs led to a Rs 39.14 crore penalty imposition and 184 arrests connected to money laundering and terror financing. Further, between April and November 27, 2024, during FY25, 46.31% more refunds were issued, totaling Rs 3.08 lakh crore, the finance ministry highlighted in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

