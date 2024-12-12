Uttarakhand's Path to Progress: CM Dhami's Strategic Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a crucial review meeting focusing on the 'Sashakt Uttarakhand 2025' initiative. During the assembly, he urged all departments to furnish a definitive report on the advancement of two pivotal schemes planned for Uttarakhand's Silver Utsav year, by the subsequent meeting. He highlighted a significant objective to increase the state's SGDP twofold by 2027, instructing all departments to expedite efforts adhering to short, medium, and long-term strategies.

Chief Minister Dhami issued a stern directive to officials to ensure that any undertaken projects visibly manifest their results. The importance of maintaining the quality and timely completion of work was emphasized, with department heads held accountable for accelerating progress. He stressed the necessity for innovation in bolstering the state's economy, identifying numerous opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, energy, tourism, and AYUSH sectors, which promise substantial employment prospects.

In an effort to speed up realizing investment proposals from the recent Investor Summit, CM Dhami called for more effective measures. Earlier that day, he attended the lawn ball camp at Dehradun's Pavilion Ground, personally engaging with players and coaches. The Chief Minister conveyed best wishes as Uttarakhand athletes prepare for the 38th National Games, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting their achievements. His visit underscored the state's resolve to promote sports and readiness for hosting the National Games.

