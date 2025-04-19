Left Menu

Reviving Lucknow's Sporting Legacy: A Call for the National Games

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advocates for hosting the National Games in Lucknow, emphasizing its rich sporting heritage. India's efforts to organize global sporting events are highlighted, with initiatives like Khelo India nurturing young talent. Singh highlights the transformation in societal attitudes towards sports under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:09 IST
Reviving Lucknow's Sporting Legacy: A Call for the National Games
In a rousing address at the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' held at Lucknow's KD Singh Babu stadium, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the revival of the state's sporting legacy by hosting the National Games. He emphasized Lucknow's historic connection to sports, referencing India's first National Games held in the city in 1948.

Singh underscored the significant steps India is taking to bring world-class events to its soil, including aspirations to host the Olympic Games in 2036. The Defence Minister linked the development of Uttar Pradesh and its capital to the overall growth of India, underscoring sports as a catalyst for this change.

Highlighting the impact of the Khelo India initiative, Singh noted the emergence of talented athletes from smaller towns. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in reshaping societal perceptions of sports, propelling them towards global competitiveness. Singh remarked on the increasing parental encouragement for sports careers, reflecting a societal shift from old stereotypes.

