Reviving Lucknow's Sporting Legacy: A Call for National Games 2.0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about Lucknow's rich sporting history, encouraging the organization of the next National Games there. He highlighted efforts to host the 2036 Olympics in Gujarat and other international games in India. Singh emphasized the transformation in sports perception and policies under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow, a city steeped in sporting history, is being encouraged to reclaim its legacy by hosting the next National Games. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh,' lauded the city's past, noting it organized India's first National Games in 1948.

Singh also pointed to the government's initiatives to possibly host the 2036 Olympic Games in Gujarat, and emphasized the significant changes in the sports landscape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He cited Lucknow's sports culture being nurtured by iconic figures like KD Singh Babu and Dhyan Chand.

Highlighting efforts through the Khelo India program, Singh asserted the shift in societal perception towards sports, advocating for furthering India's potential on the global sports stage. Singh stressed unity and community service as foundational to achieving a prosperous and developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

