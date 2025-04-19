Reviving Lucknow's Sporting Legacy: A Call for National Games 2.0

Lucknow, a city steeped in sporting history, is being encouraged to reclaim its legacy by hosting the next National Games. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh,' lauded the city's past, noting it organized India's first National Games in 1948.

Singh also pointed to the government's initiatives to possibly host the 2036 Olympic Games in Gujarat, and emphasized the significant changes in the sports landscape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He cited Lucknow's sports culture being nurtured by iconic figures like KD Singh Babu and Dhyan Chand.

Highlighting efforts through the Khelo India program, Singh asserted the shift in societal perception towards sports, advocating for furthering India's potential on the global sports stage. Singh stressed unity and community service as foundational to achieving a prosperous and developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)