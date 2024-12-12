Grand Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A Festival of Faith and Unity

Uttar Pradesh Ministers Anil Kumar and Danish Azad Ansari extended a formal invitation to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This significant spiritual gathering, known as the world's largest, is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough review of the preparations at Mahakumbhnagar. Efforts are focused on ensuring smooth rituals and adequate worship facilities, supported by Brahmins, priests, and pandas, committed to assisting devotees effectively.

As part of the safety and comfort measures, especially for female pilgrims, 12 specialized units, each 25 meters by 6 meters, are to be constructed at the Sangam. These will include changing rooms for pilgrims post-rituals and bathing. Furthermore, PM Modi is expected to launch numerous development initiatives during his December 13 visit, amassing over Rs 6,670 crore in investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)