Supreme Court Stalls Religious Site Claims Amidst Controversy
The Supreme Court has paused all legal proceedings related to disputes over religious sites, pending its review of the 1991 Places of Worship Act. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain vows to reclaim Hindu temples converted into mosques, while the court seeks input from the government on the contentious issue.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has issued a directive halting all court proceedings concerning claims to religious sites across India. This move comes as the court examines challenges to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which seeks to maintain the religious status quo as of August 15, 1947.
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain has announced his intention to reclaim Hindu temples reportedly converted into mosques, declaring the Supreme Court's decision a relief for Hindus. Jain, who has previously filed cases concerning the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, insists that the current legal situation benefits the majority Hindu population.
The Supreme Court has also given the Indian government a four-week period to produce an affidavit addressing the current legal challenges. Among the petitioners are prominent figures including BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and members of the Kashi Royal Family, all questioning the 1991 Act's impact on the rights of different religious communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Religious Sites Ignites Tensions: A Call for Calm
Growing Concerns: India's Call to Protect Hindu Temples in Bangladesh
Adani Bribery Charges Unfold: India's Stance on Legal Proceedings
Preserving Sanctity: A Call to Protect Religious Sites
Veteran Leader Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh