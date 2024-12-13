Left Menu

Supreme Court Stalls Religious Site Claims Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court has paused all legal proceedings related to disputes over religious sites, pending its review of the 1991 Places of Worship Act. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain vows to reclaim Hindu temples converted into mosques, while the court seeks input from the government on the contentious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:25 IST
Supreme Court Stalls Religious Site Claims Amidst Controversy
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has issued a directive halting all court proceedings concerning claims to religious sites across India. This move comes as the court examines challenges to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which seeks to maintain the religious status quo as of August 15, 1947.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain has announced his intention to reclaim Hindu temples reportedly converted into mosques, declaring the Supreme Court's decision a relief for Hindus. Jain, who has previously filed cases concerning the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, insists that the current legal situation benefits the majority Hindu population.

The Supreme Court has also given the Indian government a four-week period to produce an affidavit addressing the current legal challenges. Among the petitioners are prominent figures including BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and members of the Kashi Royal Family, all questioning the 1991 Act's impact on the rights of different religious communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024