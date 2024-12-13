Delhi Schools Under Threat: A Day of Chaos and Safety Alerts
Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats, prompting immediate security measures. Authorities conducted checks but found no suspicious items. The incident highlights security challenges amidst demands for ransom. The Delhi Chief Minister criticized the central government, while the High Court pushes for a detailed action plan to handle such threats.
- Country:
- India
On Friday morning, more than six well-known schools in Delhi, including Bhatnagar Public School and Delhi Public School, received bomb threats via email, prompting swift activation of security protocols. The eerie messages warned of explosives on premises, purportedly planted by a shadowy dark web group.
The threat, which demanded a USD 30,000 ransom, alarmed parents and prompted an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams, who ensured a thorough search of the premises. Authorities reported no suspicious items found, yet the event stirred significant concern among the community.
The Delhi Chief Minister rebuked the central government's handling of security, emphasizing the dire state of law and order. Amidst these tensions, the Delhi High Court demanded the creation of a comprehensive action plan and Standard Operating Procedure to effectively address bomb threats, setting a deadline for compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
