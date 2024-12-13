Delhi Shivers as Winter Chill Bites, Pollution Worsens
Delhi experiences a significant dip in temperatures, recording 4.9°C, its coldest morning. Minimum temperatures vary due to wind differences, meanwhile, air pollution levels deteriorate, with AQI reaching 'poor' categories. Snow blankets Sonamarg, Jammu, as other northern regions brace for a cold wave.
The capital city of Delhi is grappling with a severe winter chill as temperatures plummet to 4.9°C, marking the coldest December morning so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind variations are causing fluctuating minimum temperatures, particularly in remote areas like Patiala and Rohtak, which experienced a 2°C rise.
The majority of Northwest India remains unaffected by this temperature shift, while air quality in Delhi deteriorates to 'poor' levels amid persistent fog and smog. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals worrying AQI levels: 309 in Anand Vihar and 334 in Nehru Nagar, raising health concerns among residents.
Elsewhere, snow has blanketed Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir, adding a picturesque layer to the ongoing weather disturbances. Meanwhile, Rajasthan braces for a cold wave, with warming fires becoming a common sight. These unpredictable cold conditions are expected to impact multiple regions from December 12-16, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
