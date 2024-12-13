Tripura's Green Revolution: Oil Palm Cultivation on the Rise

In a bid to transform unused wasteland, Tripura aims to introduce oil palm cultivation over 7,000 hectares by the 2026-27 financial year. The initiative is part of the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), with the state's favorable climate bolstering efforts to achieve the target, according to P B Jamatia, Director of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department.

The central government and Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research have classified up to 1.46 lakh hectares as potential lands for this endeavor. To facilitate this agricultural push, Tripura has partnered with Godrej Agrovet Pvt Ltd and Patanjali Foods Pvt Ltd, awarding them sectors for cultivation.

Intercropping, involving crops like vegetables and spices, will play a crucial role, providing sustainable income for local farmers. The Centre and state government have allocated over Rs 5 crore to support beneficiaries, offering up to Rs 1 lakh per hectare as cultivation assistance.

