Tripura's Green Revolution: Oil Palm Cultivation on the Rise

Tripura plans to bring 7,000 hectares under oil palm cultivation by FY'27, supported by the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm and technical partners. Intercropping will be encouraged, and government assistance will support beneficiaries. The initiative aims to utilize wastelands and boost the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to transform unused wasteland, Tripura aims to introduce oil palm cultivation over 7,000 hectares by the 2026-27 financial year. The initiative is part of the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), with the state's favorable climate bolstering efforts to achieve the target, according to P B Jamatia, Director of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department.

The central government and Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research have classified up to 1.46 lakh hectares as potential lands for this endeavor. To facilitate this agricultural push, Tripura has partnered with Godrej Agrovet Pvt Ltd and Patanjali Foods Pvt Ltd, awarding them sectors for cultivation.

Intercropping, involving crops like vegetables and spices, will play a crucial role, providing sustainable income for local farmers. The Centre and state government have allocated over Rs 5 crore to support beneficiaries, offering up to Rs 1 lakh per hectare as cultivation assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

