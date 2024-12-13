Left Menu

Russia's Assault: Ukraine's Energy Under Siege

Russia executed a large-scale assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, marking the 11th such attack this year. The assault led to increased power use restrictions and widespread air raid alerts across the nation. Ukrainian officials call for urgent air defense systems from international allies.

Russia has launched another significant attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced. This marks the 11th wave of strikes on the energy sector this year, causing extensive damage and prolonged blackouts nationwide.

Following Friday's assault, Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo imposed further power usage restrictions on consumers. The entire country was on high alert, with air raid sirens blaring.

The attack led to multiple explosions in Odesa, sparking the operation of air defense systems in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urgently appealed for international assistance, specifically requesting 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems to bolster the country's defense capabilities against future threats.

