Italy's Unconventional Defense Budget Strategy: Including Police and Coastguard

Italy is exploring an innovative approach to meet the U.S.-led NATO targets by potentially including police and coastguard expenditures in its defense budget, according to government insiders.

The move aims to showcase a rapid increase in security spending amidst financial constraints and external pressures to amplify military contributions, particularly from President Donald Trump's administration.

However, Italy's significant public debt poses a challenge, as fiscal limitations loom over attempts to boost defense financing, despite potential allowance from NATO for such budgetary inclusions if conditions are met.

