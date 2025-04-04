Left Menu

Italy's Unconventional Defense Budget Strategy: Including Police and Coastguard

Italy is contemplating incorporating police and coastguard services within its defense budget to swiftly boost security spending, aligning with NATO targets. This strategy comes as Italy faces pressure to enhance military funding amid President Trump's call for increased contributions. Challenges persist with Italy's high debt levels limiting fiscal flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:58 IST
Italy is exploring an innovative approach to meet the U.S.-led NATO targets by potentially including police and coastguard expenditures in its defense budget, according to government insiders.

The move aims to showcase a rapid increase in security spending amidst financial constraints and external pressures to amplify military contributions, particularly from President Donald Trump's administration.

However, Italy's significant public debt poses a challenge, as fiscal limitations loom over attempts to boost defense financing, despite potential allowance from NATO for such budgetary inclusions if conditions are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

