Trump Reaffirms Commitment to NATO's Mutual Defense

United States President Donald Trump remains committed to NATO's Article 5 on mutual defense, confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a Brussels meeting.

Rubio assured NATO allies that the U.S. supports the alliance, despite President Trump's policies causing concerns in Europe over America's defense promises.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated Trump would attend the NATO summit in The Hague in June, reaffirming the commitment.

