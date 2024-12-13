Bengaluru Police Crack Multi-Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Valuables

In a breakthrough operation, the MICO Layout Police have successfully cracked two cases of two-wheeler theft, recovering a total of 40 stolen mobile phones and two vehicles valued at Rs 5.6 lakh. The effort began after a complaint was lodged on November 24 regarding a stolen two-wheeler from Kuvempu Nagar, BTM Layout.

On December 5, police apprehended the prime suspect near Arekere Samrat Layout, recovering a stolen vehicle along with 10 mobile phones. Further interrogation revealed 30 additional mobile phones and another stolen two-wheeler at a residence in Bannerghatta, retrieved by police on December 8.

The operation, led by Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Mrs. Sara Fatima, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Shivashankar Reddy, was conducted by a dedicated MICO Layout Police team. The suspect, apprehended on December 6, has since been remanded to judicial custody.

In another significant success, Bengaluru police cracked a multi-burglary case in Sampanna Layout, Kammanahalli Main Road. The investigation, triggered by a November 3 complaint, led to the recovery of 108 grams of gold, 300 grams of silver, and Rs 15,000 in cash after police detained three individuals during a routine patrol on November 24. The suspects confessed, leading to further recoveries from a store within Chikpete Police Station limits.

Bengaluru Police's efforts highlight the efficiency of law enforcement under the guidance of top police officials, Sara Fatima and Shivashankar Reddy, showcasing their dedication to resolving complex theft cases and securing stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)