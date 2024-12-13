Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Crack Multi-Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Valuables

MICO Layout Police solved two key theft cases, recovering 40 stolen mobile phones and two vehicles worth Rs 5.6 lakh. In another operation, police solved a multi-burglary case in Sampanna Layout, recovering stolen gold and silver. Both operations were led by Bengaluru's Deputy and Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:18 IST
Bengaluru Police Crack Multi-Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Valuables
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough operation, the MICO Layout Police have successfully cracked two cases of two-wheeler theft, recovering a total of 40 stolen mobile phones and two vehicles valued at Rs 5.6 lakh. The effort began after a complaint was lodged on November 24 regarding a stolen two-wheeler from Kuvempu Nagar, BTM Layout.

On December 5, police apprehended the prime suspect near Arekere Samrat Layout, recovering a stolen vehicle along with 10 mobile phones. Further interrogation revealed 30 additional mobile phones and another stolen two-wheeler at a residence in Bannerghatta, retrieved by police on December 8.

The operation, led by Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Mrs. Sara Fatima, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Shivashankar Reddy, was conducted by a dedicated MICO Layout Police team. The suspect, apprehended on December 6, has since been remanded to judicial custody.

In another significant success, Bengaluru police cracked a multi-burglary case in Sampanna Layout, Kammanahalli Main Road. The investigation, triggered by a November 3 complaint, led to the recovery of 108 grams of gold, 300 grams of silver, and Rs 15,000 in cash after police detained three individuals during a routine patrol on November 24. The suspects confessed, leading to further recoveries from a store within Chikpete Police Station limits.

Bengaluru Police's efforts highlight the efficiency of law enforcement under the guidance of top police officials, Sara Fatima and Shivashankar Reddy, showcasing their dedication to resolving complex theft cases and securing stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024