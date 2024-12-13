Energy Under Siege: Russian Strikes Devastate Ukraine's Power Plant

In a recent escalation, Russia has launched a major offensive on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, inflicting severe damage on a thermal power plant's equipment. The attack took place during morning hours, leading to widespread concern over Ukraine's energy resilience.

DTEK, Ukraine's leading private energy company, confirmed that the assault caused serious damage. Despite the extensive impact, the company reported no casualties, providing a rare relief amid the ongoing conflict.

This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions, highlighting the strategic targeting of infrastructure and its implications on civilian life and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)