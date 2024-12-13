Left Menu

Energy Under Siege: Russian Strikes Devastate Ukraine's Power Plant

Russian forces inflicted significant damage on a thermal power plant's equipment in Ukraine, according to DTEK, the nation's largest private energy company. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from the assault, though the attack dealt a major blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:07 IST
Energy Under Siege: Russian Strikes Devastate Ukraine's Power Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent escalation, Russia has launched a major offensive on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, inflicting severe damage on a thermal power plant's equipment. The attack took place during morning hours, leading to widespread concern over Ukraine's energy resilience.

DTEK, Ukraine's leading private energy company, confirmed that the assault caused serious damage. Despite the extensive impact, the company reported no casualties, providing a rare relief amid the ongoing conflict.

This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions, highlighting the strategic targeting of infrastructure and its implications on civilian life and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024