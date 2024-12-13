Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and others voice concerns over the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill, urging transparent discussion akin to Article 370's handling. The bill, backed by BJP, faces opposition from regional parties citing fears of marginalization and process impracticality highlighted by former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill by the Union Cabinet has set the stage for heated debate in India's political landscape. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while addressing ANI, urged that the legislation be openly discussed, avoiding a repeat of the Article 370 situation.

Voices opposing the bill, like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji, criticized the BJP's motives, accusing them of pushing the bill to mask their focus on religion and caste in electoral campaigns. Maji warned of the bill's potential to undermine regional parties and neglect local governance issues.

Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung labeled the initiative as impractical, citing the challenge of synchronizing state legislature terms. Despite its approval, the bill has sparked contention between BJP-led NDA supporters and the INDIA bloc opposition, emphasizing a need for equilibrium in national and regional interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

