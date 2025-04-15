Hemant Soren Ascends to Central Presidency of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
Hemant Soren has been elected as the central president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, while his father, Shibu Soren, became the 'founding patron'. This leadership change was announced during the JMM's 13th Central Convention. Hemant promises to uphold the party's ideals and serve the state with dedication.
In a significant leadership change, Hemant Soren was elected as the central president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday. His father, veteran leader Shibu Soren, was named the 'founding patron' of the party, marking a ceremonial transition in its leadership.
The decision was formalized during the JMM's 13th Central Convention, with Shibu Soren proposing his son's name, which went uncontested. Hemant, who served as the party's executive president since 2015, pledged to build on the trust bestowed upon him by the party colleagues.
Hemant Soren emphasized his commitment to the welfare of Jharkhand's 3.25 crore people, promising a non-discriminatory approach in state governance. An ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh will be provided for those who fought for Jharkhand's statehood. The JMM intends to follow a roadmap for future growth, focusing on socio-economic development.
