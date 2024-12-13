Switzerland's Nuclear Shelters: A Shield of Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Switzerland is bolstering its robust network of nuclear shelters, prioritizing their functionality amid growing global uncertainties following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Established by a 1963 mandate, the country's shelters guarantee safety for all 9 million residents, including foreigners and refugees, protecting them from nuclear threats.

Swiss authorities, led by civil protection commander Louis-Henri Delarageaz of Vaud canton, have initiated a series of consultations and updates. The Confederation plans to remove exceptions and refurbish older shelters in a CHF 220 million initiative, ensuring preparedness rather than conflict anticipation.

Recent inspections highlight necessary upgrades, with some shelters requiring urgent updates after deteriorating over years. The surge in public inquiries post-Ukraine invasion underscores the significance of these facilities. As Switzerland maintains its historic neutrality, the commitment to preparedness remains a core aspect of national safety strategy.

