Left Menu

SEBI's New ISIN Guidelines Propel Market Transformation

SEBI has announced a relaxation for issuers to list their unlisted ISINs by December 31, 2023, encouraging a transition into the listed market. SEBI aims to increase transparency and market activity by exempting these ISINs from the annual maturity cap, encouraging issuers to list their securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:36 IST
SEBI's New ISIN Guidelines Propel Market Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance market transparency and participation, SEBI introduced new guidelines on Friday allowing issuers to list their previously unlisted ISINs. By focusing on securities outstanding as of December 31, 2023, the regulation aims to facilitate their transition into the public listed space.

Under this framework, converted listed ISINs will not count towards the maximum ISIN limit that can mature in a single financial year. This change is designed to motivate issuers to bring unlisted securities to the open market, thereby improving transparency and market involvement.

Regulation 62A of SEBI's LODR stresses that all non-convertible debt securities proposed post-January 1, 2024, should be listed, offering organizations the chance to convert previously unlisted ISINs. The initiative supports greater market participation and aligns with existing regulation parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024