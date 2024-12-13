Left Menu

Illuminating Devotion: Karthigai Deepam Lights Up Tamil Nadu

The Karthigai Deepam festival, a significant celebration in Tamil Nadu, was marked by the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop Arunachala Hills in Tiruvannamalai. Devotees from around the world gathered to witness this event, expressing their gratitude and deep spiritual connection to Lord Arunachaleswarar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:08 IST
Maha Deepam lit atop Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ancient festival of Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu saw the traditional Maha Deepam lighting ceremony at Arunachala Hills in Tiruvannamalai district, drawing a large congregation of devotees on Friday evening. The event also attracted throngs of worshippers to the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple, eager to witness this revered ritual.

Celebrated on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Karthigai, this festival symbolizes Annamalaiyar Deepam, representing the eternal light of Lord Shiva. The sacred fire, lit atop the hill, is believed to be visible only through divine grace, making it a deeply spiritual experience for devotees.

A devotee named Gopalaswamy shared his anticipation for the festival, attending for the 14th consecutive year, believing in the blessings of Lord Arunachaleswarar. Similarly, Karigalan expressed profound happiness at being part of this holy gathering, emphasizing the unique spiritual energy of Girivalam, a ritual walk around the temple.

The Tiruvannamalai district is renowned for its spiritual significance, drawing visitors worldwide each year to the Arunachaleswarar temple for various festivities, with Karthigai Deepam being the most prominent. This festival celebrates not just a religious occasion but also a divine sense of unity among the faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

