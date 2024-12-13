Left Menu

Indus Towers Amplifies Green Energy Portfolio with JSW Stake

Indus Towers has announced its acquisition of a 26% stake in JSW Green Energy Eight for Rs 38.03 crore. This move is aimed at securing 130 MW of renewable power from a solar PV plant. JSW Green Energy Eight is set to advance in developing and distributing green energy.

Updated: 13-12-2024 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indus Towers, a leading telecom infrastructure entity, revealed on Friday its strategic acquisition of a 26% interest in JSW Green Energy Eight. This investment, valued at Rs 38.03 crore, is primarily driven by Indus Towers' aim to procure renewable energy for its operations from a state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will secure a substantial 130 MW of renewable power from the PV plant to enhance its eco-friendly energy usage. This initiative is a part of a broader Power Purchase Agreement signed with JSW Green Energy Eight Limited, a dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) established in December 2024.

JSW Green Energy Eight, incorporated in October 2024, focuses on the comprehensive development and distribution of clean energy. The SPV is tasked with generating, supplying, and managing electrical power through both conventional and non-conventional energy sources, reinforcing the sector's shift towards sustainable practices.

