Adani's New Powerhouse: Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

In a strategic move to bolster its renewable energy portfolio, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Ltd has established a new subsidiary, AGE69L, according to an official filing.

A subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited, AGE69L was incorporated on Friday in Ahmedabad, reflecting Adani's commitment to sustainable energy development.

With a focus on wind, solar, and other renewable sources, AGE69L aims to generate and distribute power, marking a significant step in Adani's expansion in the green energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)