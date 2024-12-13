Adani's New Powerhouse: Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Ltd has formed a new subsidiary, AGE69L, to operate in renewable energy. Located in Ahmedabad, the company aims to generate and distribute electricity using wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources, further expanding Adani's footprint in the green energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:03 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its renewable energy portfolio, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Ltd has established a new subsidiary, AGE69L, according to an official filing.
A subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited, AGE69L was incorporated on Friday in Ahmedabad, reflecting Adani's commitment to sustainable energy development.
With a focus on wind, solar, and other renewable sources, AGE69L aims to generate and distribute power, marking a significant step in Adani's expansion in the green energy market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
