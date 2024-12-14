Left Menu

Market Jitters: Investors Brace for Fed's Interest Rate Direction

Global equities and bond markets reacted cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week, where a pause in rate cuts is anticipated. Investors are closely watching inflationary pressures and central bank policy signals. Currencies and commodities reflected these mixed expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 02:23 IST
Market Jitters: Investors Brace for Fed's Interest Rate Direction

Global equity markets showed signs of unease on Friday, as bond yields climbed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries reached a three-week high, indicating investor expectations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint at a pause in easing policy following an anticipated rate cut.

The U.S. faces persistent inflation challenges, currently above the 2% annual target. November's producer prices were higher than anticipated, and import prices showed minimal rises. The market is betting on policy pauses to manage inflationary and labor-market dynamics, despite consensus on a December rate cut.

Dollar strength continues, with potential slower rate cuts bolstering its performance. Oil prices surged on supply constraints from geopolitical tensions, while gold edged lower as U.S. and European interest rate actions withhold definitive market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024