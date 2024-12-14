Left Menu

Kerala Exam Paper Leak Sparks Investigation

A probe is underway as Kerala's Director of General Education plans to report the alleged leak of exam question papers online. Security protocols are under scrutiny to ensure the integrity of future exams, as authorities vow to bring those responsible to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:15 IST
Kerala Exam Paper Leak Sparks Investigation
Kerala Minister for General Education V Shivankutty (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing situation, the Director of General Education (DGE) in Kerala is poised to escalate the alleged leak of SSLC English and Plus One Mathematics exam question papers to law enforcement. A formal complaint will soon be filed with the State Director General of Police and Cyber Cell, as stated by the Kerala Education Minister's office.

The leaked content reportedly appeared on YouTube just before the exams, prompting heightened scrutiny over the security protocols surrounding exam paper preparation and distribution. Question papers for the Plus One and Plus Two Christmas model exams are crafted through SCERT workshops, where multiple versions are created. The final selection is produced at a confidential press outside the state before distribution across district centers.

For younger classes, ranging from 1 to 10, question papers are crafted by DIETs and SSK workshops, with similar multi-layered preparations and secure distribution pathways established. The breach of security in this incident underscores the need for stringent measures, as the Education Minister's office has strongly emphasized that maintaining the integrity of student examinations is non-negotiable. Efforts to identify and penalize those involved are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024