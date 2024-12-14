Kerala Exam Paper Leak Sparks Investigation

In a developing situation, the Director of General Education (DGE) in Kerala is poised to escalate the alleged leak of SSLC English and Plus One Mathematics exam question papers to law enforcement. A formal complaint will soon be filed with the State Director General of Police and Cyber Cell, as stated by the Kerala Education Minister's office.

The leaked content reportedly appeared on YouTube just before the exams, prompting heightened scrutiny over the security protocols surrounding exam paper preparation and distribution. Question papers for the Plus One and Plus Two Christmas model exams are crafted through SCERT workshops, where multiple versions are created. The final selection is produced at a confidential press outside the state before distribution across district centers.

For younger classes, ranging from 1 to 10, question papers are crafted by DIETs and SSK workshops, with similar multi-layered preparations and secure distribution pathways established. The breach of security in this incident underscores the need for stringent measures, as the Education Minister's office has strongly emphasized that maintaining the integrity of student examinations is non-negotiable. Efforts to identify and penalize those involved are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)