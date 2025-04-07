R Ashwin's YouTube Channel Pauses CSK Coverage Amid Backlash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches will no longer be featured on cricketer R Ashwin's YouTube channel during the remainder of IPL 2025. This decision follows a social media uproar sparked by criticism from guest Prasanna Agoram on the channel, scrutinizing CSK's decision to choose Afghanistan's wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad over other players like Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The controversial comments from Agoram, a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, suggested CSK's reliance on a third spinner was misguided, sparking intense online reactions. The video in question was subsequently removed after CSK faced their third consecutive defeat, including their first home losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008 and Delhi Capitals since 2010.

Ashwin's channel administrators cited the recent discourse as a reason to halt CSK game coverage for the rest of the season. They emphasized a commitment to diverse perspectives while maintaining the platform's integrity, clarifying that guest opinions do not reflect Ashwin's own. Meanwhile, CSK's position in the standings has suffered, landing at ninth with only two points in four matches. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)