Left Menu

R Ashwin's YouTube Channel Pauses CSK Coverage Amid Backlash

Chennai Super Kings matches will no longer be covered on R Ashwin's YouTube channel during IPL 2025 following a backlash over controversial guest remarks. Criticism of CSK's player selection, particularly Noor Ahmad over R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, led to removal of the contentious video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:29 IST
R Ashwin's YouTube Channel Pauses CSK Coverage Amid Backlash
Ravi Ashwin. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches will no longer be featured on cricketer R Ashwin's YouTube channel during the remainder of IPL 2025. This decision follows a social media uproar sparked by criticism from guest Prasanna Agoram on the channel, scrutinizing CSK's decision to choose Afghanistan's wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad over other players like Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The controversial comments from Agoram, a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, suggested CSK's reliance on a third spinner was misguided, sparking intense online reactions. The video in question was subsequently removed after CSK faced their third consecutive defeat, including their first home losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008 and Delhi Capitals since 2010.

Ashwin's channel administrators cited the recent discourse as a reason to halt CSK game coverage for the rest of the season. They emphasized a commitment to diverse perspectives while maintaining the platform's integrity, clarifying that guest opinions do not reflect Ashwin's own. Meanwhile, CSK's position in the standings has suffered, landing at ninth with only two points in four matches. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025