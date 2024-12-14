J&K Police Intensify Anti-Terror Operations in Major Raid

In a significant crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police has executed multiple raids at various locations. The coordinated raids were conducted alongside local police forces in the Udhampur district and Jammu regions, illustrating a broader strategic operation within the Union Territory.

The operation, which commenced early on Saturday, is associated with a terror-related investigation. Targeting specific blocks and barracks of District Jail Mattan in Anantnag, CIK officers focused on areas with previously identified technical signatures. The search operation also extended to the villages of Sonigam and Chawalgam in Kulgam District, illustrating the wide-ranging nature of the investigation.

Initial findings report the seizure of 6-8 digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets, potentially containing critical data pertinent to the terror investigation. Strategic planning based on a judicial search warrant facilitated the raids after CIK identified technical signatures within the Anantnag jail premises, prompting a broader regional search. While the full scope of the retrieved data remains undisclosed, the operation is anticipated to unveil significant leads against terrorist operations, bolstering efforts to dismantle regional terror networks. The investigation, still ongoing, represents a notable commitment by security agencies to combat terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir.

