Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Last Respects to Political Stalwart EVKS Elangovan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid their last respects to EVKS Elangovan, former state Congress President, who passed away at 75. Elangovan, a key political figure in Tamil Nadu, was undergoing treatment for lung issues. He is survived by his wife and son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:28 IST
Stalin pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu Congress Chief EVKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid their final respects to the late EVKS Elangovan at his residence in Chennai. Elangovan, a former Tamil Nadu Congress President, died at the age of 75 in a private hospital on Saturday.

Elangovan, who had been receiving intensive treatment for a lung-related ailment for over two weeks, was a respected figure in state politics. His legacy includes his tenure as Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president in 2000-2002 and again from 2014-2016.

He is survived by his wife and son, representing the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son E. Thirumahan Everaa. Elangovan was the son of EVK. Sampath, a DMK founding member who later joined the Congress in 1961.

(With inputs from agencies.)

