Tensions Rise Over Proposed Temple Demolition in Mumbai

Amidst mounting controversy, the Maharashtra government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, pledges talks with railways to resolve the impending demolition of a historic temple in Dadar, Mumbai. The temple, in existence for 80 years, faces removal due to railway station expansion plans, sparking political and community unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:23 IST
Tensions Rise Over Proposed Temple Demolition in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy is brewing in Mumbai's Dadar area over a removal notice issued to a historic temple, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to engage in discussions with railway authorities. Addressing the media in Pune, CM Fadnavis conveyed, "According to the court's categorization, old temple structures like this one can be regularized. Discussions with the railway administration are on the agenda to seek a solution within the legal framework."

The Central Railway had recently targeted the temple for removal, citing its interference with the planned Dadar railway station expansion. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya reinforced that demolitions would not proceed, stating assurances given by railway authorities. "We're in talks with the railways and have been assured that no demolition will occur," Somaiya emphasized.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray made an appearance at the temple, showing solidarity alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who underscored the long-standing tradition of 'Maha Aarti' initiated by the Shiv Sena. Expressing shock, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant criticized the move as contrary to genuine Hindu values, noting the temple's 80-year history and likening its status to long-standing residences that secured ownership rights. The situation continues to evolve as dialogues unfold. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

