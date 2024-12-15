Karur Vysya Bank Expands Network with Four New Branches in Tamil Nadu

In a move to enhance its presence, Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated four new branches across Tamil Nadu, raising its total branch count to 862, the private sector lender announced on Sunday.

Headquartered in Tamil Nadu, the bank has opened 24 new branches this financial year, according to a press release.

The latest branch inaugurations in Madurai, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, and Chennai aim to serve basic banking needs and specific customer requirements. As of September 30, 2024, the bank recorded a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore and a net profit of Rs 932 crore, with a net non-performing asset ratio of 0.28%.

