Karur Vysya Bank Expands Network with Four New Branches in Tamil Nadu
Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated four new branches in Tamil Nadu, increasing its branch network to 862. The bank aims to enhance its services and address customer needs. As of September 2024, the bank reported a business of Rs 1,76,138 crore and a net profit of Rs 932 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move to enhance its presence, Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated four new branches across Tamil Nadu, raising its total branch count to 862, the private sector lender announced on Sunday.
Headquartered in Tamil Nadu, the bank has opened 24 new branches this financial year, according to a press release.
The latest branch inaugurations in Madurai, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, and Chennai aim to serve basic banking needs and specific customer requirements. As of September 30, 2024, the bank recorded a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore and a net profit of Rs 932 crore, with a net non-performing asset ratio of 0.28%.
