Russian Oil Tanker Disaster: Environmental Crisis in Kerch Strait
A Russian oil tanker, carrying thousands of tonnes of oil, split during a storm in the Kerch Strait, causing a severe oil spill. Russian officials opened investigations after the incident led to at least one death. President Putin has mobilized rescue efforts to address the environmental damage.
In a significant environmental setback, a Russian oil tanker carrying massive quantities of oil products ruptured during a fierce storm on Sunday, leading to a substantial oil spill in the Kerch Strait, according to Russian authorities.
The distressing situation developed when two tankers, trapped in the strait between mainland Russia and Crimea, were hit by the storm. The first vessel, Volgoneft 212, fractured into halves, leaving one dead and several injured, prompting investigations into potential safety lapses.
Following the incident, President Vladimir Putin orchestrated a government-led rescue operation, deploying personnel and resources to manage the repercussions of the accident. The disaster underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions over the strategic Kerch Strait between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fengal: Army and NDRF Join Forces in Mass Rescue Operation
Rescue Operations in Annamalaiyar Hill: NDRF on Mission to Save Lives
Vladimir Putin's Anticipated India Visit in 2025
Mystery at Sea: Abandoned Cargo Vessel Sparks Rescue Operations
Dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit will be worked out, says MEA