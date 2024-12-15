Russian Oil Tanker Disaster: Environmental Crisis in Kerch Strait

In a significant environmental setback, a Russian oil tanker carrying massive quantities of oil products ruptured during a fierce storm on Sunday, leading to a substantial oil spill in the Kerch Strait, according to Russian authorities.

The distressing situation developed when two tankers, trapped in the strait between mainland Russia and Crimea, were hit by the storm. The first vessel, Volgoneft 212, fractured into halves, leaving one dead and several injured, prompting investigations into potential safety lapses.

Following the incident, President Vladimir Putin orchestrated a government-led rescue operation, deploying personnel and resources to manage the repercussions of the accident. The disaster underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions over the strategic Kerch Strait between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)