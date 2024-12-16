Left Menu

Oil Spill Crisis at Shell Terminal in Nigeria's Delta

A pipeline rupture at Shell's Bonny terminal in Nigeria's Delta region has resulted in an oil spill reaching the shoreline. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is collaborating with Shell to assess and contain the spill, using containment measures to protect surrounding communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An oil spill has struck Shell's loading terminal in Nigeria's Delta region after a pipeline rupture, according to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as of Sunday.

The spill, occurring on Saturday at the Bonny terminal, has already reached the shoreline. NIMASA is monitoring the incident closely.

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has shut down the affected pipeline and deployed containment booms to safeguard nearby communities. Joint efforts with NIMASA are underway to assess the spill's reach and necessary actions.

