Uttarakhand CM Praises Indian Army's Valor on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Army, ex-servicemen, and citizens on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas,' marking the valiant spirit and honor of Indian soldiers. He emphasized the soldiers' readiness to protect the nation as a source of immense pride.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory in the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. On this day, the sacrifices of soldiers, highlighted by the loss of 3,900 lives and 9,851 injuries, are honored. The Chief Minister stressed that their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered.

India and Bangladesh celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 war through joint ceremonies, involving the exchange of war veterans and serving officers. Eight Indian veterans and two officers join celebrations in Dhaka, while their Bangladeshi counterparts participate in events in Kolkata. Top Indian officials attended a ceremonial reception in New Delhi.

