Cracking Down on Illegal Residency: Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Delhi

Delhi police have apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals accused of residing illegally in the Indian capital. Authorities say the group intended to reach Europe via the 'dunki' route, a notorious path favored by those seeking better economic opportunities abroad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, Sachin Sharma, explained that many individuals from Bangladesh enter India due to difficulties in securing European visas. With fewer embassies available in their home country, they often opt for irregular migration routes, including the 'dunki' passage.

The recent arrests occurred near Kali Mata Mandir on Rohtak Road, during an operation targeting unauthorized residency. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has moved to initiate deportation proceedings, continuing efforts to manage illegal migration. Previously, the Foreigner Cell had scanned 1,500 individuals, leading to multiple arrests.

