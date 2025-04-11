Left Menu

Bangladesh Joins the Artemis Accords: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

Bangladesh has become the 54th country to sign the Artemis Accords, guiding principles for responsible space exploration, during a ceremony held at the 2025 Investor Summit in Dhaka. This move marks Bangladesh’s commitment to peaceful, sustainable, and transparent exploration of outer space, solidifying its role in the international space community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:38 IST
Bangladesh Joins the Artemis Accords: A New Chapter in Space Exploration
Signing ceremony in Dhaka (Image: X@ChiefAdviserGoB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant step towards future space exploration, Bangladesh has officially joined the Artemis Accords, making it the 54th country to sign these principles promoting responsible space activities.

During the signing ceremony at the 2025 Investor Summit in Dhaka, Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Md Ashraf Uddin signed the agreement in the presence of US Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Tracey Jacobson, symbolizing a continued partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

NASA's acting Administrator, Janet Petro, welcomed Bangladesh's participation, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in ensuring peaceful and sustainable space exploration. This commitment was echoed by Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, reinforcing the nation's dedication to responsible space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025