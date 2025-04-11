Bangladesh Joins the Artemis Accords: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

In a significant step towards future space exploration, Bangladesh has officially joined the Artemis Accords, making it the 54th country to sign these principles promoting responsible space activities.

During the signing ceremony at the 2025 Investor Summit in Dhaka, Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Md Ashraf Uddin signed the agreement in the presence of US Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Tracey Jacobson, symbolizing a continued partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

NASA's acting Administrator, Janet Petro, welcomed Bangladesh's participation, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in ensuring peaceful and sustainable space exploration. This commitment was echoed by Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, reinforcing the nation's dedication to responsible space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)