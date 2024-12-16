Heightened Security as Tensions Flare: UP Assembly Winter Session Begins
As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commences its Winter Session, security has been intensified amidst expectations of heated discussions on pressing state issues like Sambhal violence and rising communal tensions. The Samajwadi Party vows to hold the government accountable for disturbances, aiming to address various public grievances.
In anticipation of the Winter Session kicking off today, Uttar Pradesh police have ramped up security around the State Assembly in Lucknow. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Manisha Singh, announced the deployment of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and civil police at key intersections, supplemented by CCTV surveillance.
The session is poised to delve into pivotal matters impacting the state, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment initiatives, and hospital irregularities following the Jhansi fire. On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey declared the Samajwadi Party's intent to address rising communal discord, focusing particularly on Sambhal's situation.
Pandey emphasized holding the government accountable for any disruptions in communal harmony, forecasting significant turmoil within the assembly. He confirmed that the Samajwadi Party is set to challenge any injustices affecting citizens, citing unemployment and farmer issues, while raising renewed concerns over the unresolved 46-year-old Sambhal massacre.
