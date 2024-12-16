Left Menu

Heightened Security as Tensions Flare: UP Assembly Winter Session Begins

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commences its Winter Session, security has been intensified amidst expectations of heated discussions on pressing state issues like Sambhal violence and rising communal tensions. The Samajwadi Party vows to hold the government accountable for disturbances, aiming to address various public grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:24 IST
Heightened Security as Tensions Flare: UP Assembly Winter Session Begins
Visual from Uttar Pradesh Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Winter Session kicking off today, Uttar Pradesh police have ramped up security around the State Assembly in Lucknow. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Manisha Singh, announced the deployment of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and civil police at key intersections, supplemented by CCTV surveillance.

The session is poised to delve into pivotal matters impacting the state, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment initiatives, and hospital irregularities following the Jhansi fire. On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey declared the Samajwadi Party's intent to address rising communal discord, focusing particularly on Sambhal's situation.

Pandey emphasized holding the government accountable for any disruptions in communal harmony, forecasting significant turmoil within the assembly. He confirmed that the Samajwadi Party is set to challenge any injustices affecting citizens, citing unemployment and farmer issues, while raising renewed concerns over the unresolved 46-year-old Sambhal massacre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024