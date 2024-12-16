BJP Leader Denies Bribery Allegations in Wakf Property Controversy

BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa has vowed to tackle bribery accusations during the upcoming legislative session. Accusations stem from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claims Yediyurappa attempted to bribe former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady with Rs 150 crore to halt investigations into Wakf property encroachments.

Yediyurappa has refuted these claims, stating, "CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress party are making fools of themselves by raising the Anwar Manippady issue. I will address this in the House since Minister Priyanka Kharge alleged a Rs 150 crore offer was made by me to settle the Wakf issue. I intend to present the facts." The allegations escalated following Siddaramaiah's social media posts accusing past Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's involvement.

Siddaramaiah contends that Manippady publicly confirmed Yediyurappa's visit and bribe offer, which he refused, subsequently informing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry has been made, with Siddaramaiah asserting, "PM Modi must break his silence and order a CBI inquiry. Karnataka's citizens deserve clarity, not concealment."

The Chief Minister questioned PM Modi's silence and criticized his "Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga" anti-corruption stance, suggesting that BJP's actions in Karnataka contradict his claims. Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyanka Kharge condemned Modi for focusing on an unfounded transfer scam in Maharashtra while ignoring corruption allegations within his party.

She highlighted in an X post, "PM @narendramodi discusses a fabricated Excise Department transfer scam by the Karnataka government in Maharashtra but stays mum when his party's MLAs and spokespersons accuse State BJP President BY Vijayendra of severe corruption."

(With inputs from agencies.)