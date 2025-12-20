Masked Men Assault Property Dealer in Delhi's New Friends Colony

A property dealer in southeast Delhi suffered an attack by four masked men in the New Friends Colony area on Saturday morning. The police confirmed that no evidence of gunfire was found during their preliminary investigation.

Nasurddin, the victim, recounted the incident at around 8:30 am when he was on his way home from a morning walk. The unidentified attackers struck him on his legs without provocation before fleeing the scene. Despite initial fears, he was not hurt by gunfire and is recovering at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A thorough examination by the district crime team and forensic experts uncovered no evidence of a firearm. The police are registering a case under the relevant legal sections, and efforts continue to track down the suspects to uncover the motive behind the attack.

