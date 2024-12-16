Left Menu

EKI Energy Services: Leading India's Transition to Sustainable Finance

EKI Energy Services has joined the PCAF accreditation programme to assess GHG emissions, helping financial institutions integrate science-based targets. As the second Indian entity to join, EKI aims to support the transition to a low-carbon economy in India and South Asia, aligning with the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:47 IST
EKI Energy Services: Leading India's Transition to Sustainable Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EKI Energy Services has taken a significant step forward by joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) accreditation programme to enhance its assessment of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This global partnership focuses on maintaining transparency and accountability in managing emissions linked to loans and investments. With this accreditation, EKI will use its expertise in carbon footprint assessment and sustainability strategy to assist financial institutions in incorporating science-based targets.

EKI's involvement marks it as only the second Indian entity to join this initiative, further solidifying its role in driving India's shift towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy. By aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement, EKI aims to support financial institutions in India and South Asia in managing portfolio emissions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024