EKI Energy Services: Leading India's Transition to Sustainable Finance
EKI Energy Services has joined the PCAF accreditation programme to assess GHG emissions, helping financial institutions integrate science-based targets. As the second Indian entity to join, EKI aims to support the transition to a low-carbon economy in India and South Asia, aligning with the Paris Agreement.
EKI Energy Services has taken a significant step forward by joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) accreditation programme to enhance its assessment of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
This global partnership focuses on maintaining transparency and accountability in managing emissions linked to loans and investments. With this accreditation, EKI will use its expertise in carbon footprint assessment and sustainability strategy to assist financial institutions in incorporating science-based targets.
EKI's involvement marks it as only the second Indian entity to join this initiative, further solidifying its role in driving India's shift towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy. By aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement, EKI aims to support financial institutions in India and South Asia in managing portfolio emissions effectively.
