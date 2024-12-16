Left Menu

Conflict of Interest Allegations Rock SEBI Leadership

The Congress accused SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflicts of interest, alleging financial misconduct and failure to disclose assets. The party criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for inaction, demanding a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the issues. They claimed these allegations undermine government transparency and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has intensified allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, accusing her of severe conflicts of interest. They alleged that Buch received payments from ICICI Bank while regulating it and traded in securities with access to sensitive information. These actions, they claim, breach SEBI's ethical standards.

During discussions in Lok Sabha, Congress MP K C Venugopal demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe, arguing that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's failure to address these claims jeopardizes government credibility. The accusations include Buch's alleged nondisclosure of overseas assets and rental income links to entities under SEBI investigation.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju refuted Congress's claims, arguing that such projects were granted during Congress's tenure. However, Congress persists, asserting these issues undermine both domestic and foreign investor confidence in India's main financial oversight body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024