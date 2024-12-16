Left Menu

Unclaimed Wealth: LIC's 880 Crore Riddle

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has Rs 880.93 crore in unclaimed maturity amounts for FY2023-24. Approximately 3,72,282 policyholders did not claim their benefits. LIC is taking measures such as media advertising to reduce unclaimed claims. RBI's response to various financial issues was also highlighted in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:54 IST
Unclaimed Wealth: LIC's 880 Crore Riddle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parliament was informed on Monday that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is grappling with unclaimed maturity amounts totaling Rs 880.93 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary revealed that 3,72,282 policyholders have not claimed their maturity benefits, despite LIC's efforts to encourage retrieval through advertisements and direct communication.

In addition, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provided updates on its measures to stabilize the financial sector, including actions against Non-Banking Finance Companies and management of foreign exchange reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024