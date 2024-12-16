Unclaimed Wealth: LIC's 880 Crore Riddle

Parliament was informed on Monday that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is grappling with unclaimed maturity amounts totaling Rs 880.93 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary revealed that 3,72,282 policyholders have not claimed their maturity benefits, despite LIC's efforts to encourage retrieval through advertisements and direct communication.

In addition, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provided updates on its measures to stabilize the financial sector, including actions against Non-Banking Finance Companies and management of foreign exchange reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)