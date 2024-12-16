Hell Race 2024 Honors Armed Forces' Valor Amidst Desert Challenge

Hell Race Adventures hosted 'The Hell Race: The Border Chapter (Jaisalmer-Laungewala)' on December 14-15, 2024, marking Vijay Diwas by honoring the valor and sacrifices of the Armed Forces during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The event gathered around 900 entrants, including active soldiers, veterans, and civilians, in a salute to the military spirit.

The race began at dawn from Jaisalmer's Indira Indoor Stadium, with participants navigating through challenging desert landscapes. The course ended at Laungewala Yudh Sthal, the historic site of the Battle of Laungewala in 1971. A flag-in ceremony concluded the event, with Maj Gen Ashish Khurana commending the participants' dedication and reinforcing the importance of honoring military bravery.

This event served as a tribute to soldiers' sacrifices while instilling values of courage and unity in participants and spectators. Post-race celebrations mirrored a collective pride and appreciation for the Armed Forces' contributions to national security and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)