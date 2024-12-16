Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Strengthening India's Agricultural Future

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan consulted extensively with farmers and agricultural industry stakeholders to gather strategic recommendations for the upcoming budget. Key topics included value addition, export expansion, research enhancement, input cost control, and farmer protection. High-level representatives attended discussions aimed at reforming the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:51 IST
Strategic Talks: Strengthening India's Agricultural Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in extensive discussions with farmers and key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, aiming to gather strategic input for the forthcoming annual budget.

The pre-budget meeting took place at Krishi Bhawan, bringing together farming organizations, agricultural entrepreneurs, and industry representatives to deliberate on the sector's challenges and potential policy reforms.

The minister emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare's internal review process to develop compelling budget proposals for the finance ministry. Chouhan underscored the release of 109 new crop varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and highlighted ongoing government initiatives. Discussion points focused on strategies for value addition in agriculture, expanding export facilities, enhancing research efforts, controlling input prices, and implementing measures to protect farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024