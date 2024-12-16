Strategic Talks: Strengthening India's Agricultural Future
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan consulted extensively with farmers and agricultural industry stakeholders to gather strategic recommendations for the upcoming budget. Key topics included value addition, export expansion, research enhancement, input cost control, and farmer protection. High-level representatives attended discussions aimed at reforming the sector.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in extensive discussions with farmers and key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, aiming to gather strategic input for the forthcoming annual budget.
The pre-budget meeting took place at Krishi Bhawan, bringing together farming organizations, agricultural entrepreneurs, and industry representatives to deliberate on the sector's challenges and potential policy reforms.
The minister emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare's internal review process to develop compelling budget proposals for the finance ministry. Chouhan underscored the release of 109 new crop varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and highlighted ongoing government initiatives. Discussion points focused on strategies for value addition in agriculture, expanding export facilities, enhancing research efforts, controlling input prices, and implementing measures to protect farmers.
