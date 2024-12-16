Assam's Ambitious Plan: Empowering 30 Lakh Women Through SHGs

The Assam government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform 30 lakh women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) into 'Lakhpati Didi', with a vision to generate Rs 30,000 crore in business annually. The state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department has crafted a decade-long roadmap to achieve this transformative goal.

Speaking to ANI, Assam's Panchayat Rural & Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass emphasized the importance of empowering women, stating, "Prime Minister Modi and our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have underscored women's empowerment as crucial for Assam's progress. Our target is to expand the current 8.50 lakh Lakhpati Didi to 32 lakh."

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, the government plans to provide Rs 10,000 to each SHG member, along with banking linkages for loans up to Rs 1 lakh. The central government has extended a Rs 1577 crore fund, further boosting efforts to enable these women entrepreneurs to significantly contribute to Assam's GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)