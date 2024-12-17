Delhi's Cold Wave Crisis: Night Shelters Overflow as Air Quality Deteriorates

As temperatures plunged in Delhi on Monday night, night shelters across the national capital became a haven for many seeking refuge from the chill. The India Meteorological Department recorded temperatures dropping to 7.4 degrees Celsius by early Tuesday morning.

At a night shelter on Lodhi Road, a caretaker revealed the challenges posed by increased demand. With only 19 beds available for 20 individuals, adjustments are being made to accommodate everyone. Hot water, food, and essential amenities such as beds, blankets, and television are offered to residents. Provisions for medical emergencies are also in place, with immediate access to ambulances and a nearby hospital.

A female guard highlighted that about 15-16 women find permanent shelter there. They are provided with regular meals, hot water, and other amenities such as medicines and CCTV cameras for security. Amidst the cold wave affecting parts of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Delhi's air quality continues to degrade, pushing authorities to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan immediately to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)