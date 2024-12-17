Left Menu

Delhi's Cold Wave Crisis: Night Shelters Overflow as Air Quality Deteriorates

Delhi's night shelters are witnessing an influx as temperatures plummet, challenging capacity limits. Amid rising air pollution, Stage IV restrictions have been enforced by authorities to tackle the deteriorating air quality crisis. Essential amenities are being provided to the city's vulnerable, with efforts to adjust limited resources accommodating the needy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:12 IST
Delhi's Cold Wave Crisis: Night Shelters Overflow as Air Quality Deteriorates
Caretaker at a night shelter at Lodhi Road. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As temperatures plunged in Delhi on Monday night, night shelters across the national capital became a haven for many seeking refuge from the chill. The India Meteorological Department recorded temperatures dropping to 7.4 degrees Celsius by early Tuesday morning.

At a night shelter on Lodhi Road, a caretaker revealed the challenges posed by increased demand. With only 19 beds available for 20 individuals, adjustments are being made to accommodate everyone. Hot water, food, and essential amenities such as beds, blankets, and television are offered to residents. Provisions for medical emergencies are also in place, with immediate access to ambulances and a nearby hospital.

A female guard highlighted that about 15-16 women find permanent shelter there. They are provided with regular meals, hot water, and other amenities such as medicines and CCTV cameras for security. Amidst the cold wave affecting parts of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Delhi's air quality continues to degrade, pushing authorities to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan immediately to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024