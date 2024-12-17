Outcry in Bharuch: Pursuit for Justice in Heinous Crime

A tragic incident unfolded in Bharuch, Gujarat, where a young girl from a laborer's family was allegedly raped, according to police reports made early Tuesday. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Bharuch Civil Hospital.

The case has been registered in Jhagadia Taluka with local authorities in Bharuch taking swift action. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, Ankleshwar Kushal Ojha has confirmed that an investigation is underway to catch the perpetrator.

'A girl from a laborer's family has been raped. Police have started an investigation. The girl is being treated at Bharuch Civil Hospital. A police investigation is on to nab the accused,' stated Ojha addressing the media. Efforts continue as the police gather more information on the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)