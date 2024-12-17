Left Menu

Outcry in Bharuch: Pursuit for Justice in Heinous Crime

A young girl from a laborer's family was reportedly raped in Bharuch, Gujarat. The incident has prompted police investigations. Authorities are working intensively to apprehend the suspect. The victim is under medical care. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:20 IST
Outcry in Bharuch: Pursuit for Justice in Heinous Crime
DSP Ankleshwar Kushal Ojha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bharuch, Gujarat, where a young girl from a laborer's family was allegedly raped, according to police reports made early Tuesday. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Bharuch Civil Hospital.

The case has been registered in Jhagadia Taluka with local authorities in Bharuch taking swift action. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, Ankleshwar Kushal Ojha has confirmed that an investigation is underway to catch the perpetrator.

'A girl from a laborer's family has been raped. Police have started an investigation. The girl is being treated at Bharuch Civil Hospital. A police investigation is on to nab the accused,' stated Ojha addressing the media. Efforts continue as the police gather more information on the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024