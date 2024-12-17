Left Menu

India’s Unemployment Crisis Sparks Parliamentary Debate

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has urged the Lok Sabha to address India’s growing unemployment, citing unsettling CMIE and PLFS data showing a 7.8% rise in September 2024. Highlighting concerns over ineffective government policies, he demands urgent national and state actions to resolve this escalating economic issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:31 IST
India’s Unemployment Crisis Sparks Parliamentary Debate
Parliament Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for Parliamentary intervention on India's escalating unemployment issue, as he submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. Citing alarming data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Vasanth pointed out the unemployment rate reached 7.8% in September 2024.

According to him, the situation has shown no substantial improvement in job availability from July 2023 to June 2024. He criticized the government's failure to effectively address the employment crisis, stressing the need for swift action.

The Congress MP emphasized the economic threat posed by this crisis. With stark regional disparities, such as Haryana's 37.4% unemployment rate compared to Odisha's 0.9%, Vasanth called for a coordinated national and state effort to tackle the issue. The Parliament's winter session commenced on November 25 and will continue until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024