India’s Unemployment Crisis Sparks Parliamentary Debate

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for Parliamentary intervention on India's escalating unemployment issue, as he submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. Citing alarming data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Vasanth pointed out the unemployment rate reached 7.8% in September 2024.

According to him, the situation has shown no substantial improvement in job availability from July 2023 to June 2024. He criticized the government's failure to effectively address the employment crisis, stressing the need for swift action.

The Congress MP emphasized the economic threat posed by this crisis. With stark regional disparities, such as Haryana's 37.4% unemployment rate compared to Odisha's 0.9%, Vasanth called for a coordinated national and state effort to tackle the issue. The Parliament's winter session commenced on November 25 and will continue until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)