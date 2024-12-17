TruAlt Bioenergy and Sumitomo Join Forces for India's Clean Energy Future

TruAlt Bioenergy has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding with Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania. This strategic partnership aims to advance the bioenergy sector in India, focusing on various sustainable energy projects to support the nation's climate goals.

The collaboration will delve into areas like Biogas, Ethanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, thus promoting environmentally friendly solutions. Efforts will be made towards carbon credit projects, emphasizing both companies' dedication to sustainability in India's burgeoning bioenergy landscape.

This timely agreement aligns with India's broader renewable energy targets, with TruAlt Bioenergy being a leading figure in the biofuels sector. The company's initiatives, alongside Sumitomo's expertise, aim to provide scalable clean energy solutions addressing global sustainability challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)