Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests with 'Rail Roko' as Hunger Strike Deepens

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab to bolster ongoing protests amid Jagjit Singh Dallewal's worsening health during his 21-day hunger strike. Central government criticized for inaction as pressure mounts from millions. Immediate dialogue with farmer representatives urged by Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:09 IST
Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests with 'Rail Roko' as Hunger Strike Deepens
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of the ongoing farmer protests, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, announced a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab, scheduled for Wednesday. The protest, set to occur between 12 noon and 3 PM, urges public participation in a bid to pressure the authorities further.

Pandher called upon Punjabis to unite, accusing the central government of failing to address their grievances. Despite assurances of peaceful demonstrations, the protests have heightened as they enter their 309th day. Pandher emphasized solidarity, stating that the movement is not antagonistic towards the state government.

Concerns grow over the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on the 21st day of his hunger strike. His condition is critical, with medical professionals recommending immediate hospital care, which he has declined. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has pressed the central government for urgent action, stressing the necessity of engaging in meaningful dialogue with farmer representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024