Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests with 'Rail Roko' as Hunger Strike Deepens
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab to bolster ongoing protests amid Jagjit Singh Dallewal's worsening health during his 21-day hunger strike. Central government criticized for inaction as pressure mounts from millions. Immediate dialogue with farmer representatives urged by Congress MP Manickam Tagore.
- Country:
- India
In a significant escalation of the ongoing farmer protests, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, announced a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab, scheduled for Wednesday. The protest, set to occur between 12 noon and 3 PM, urges public participation in a bid to pressure the authorities further.
Pandher called upon Punjabis to unite, accusing the central government of failing to address their grievances. Despite assurances of peaceful demonstrations, the protests have heightened as they enter their 309th day. Pandher emphasized solidarity, stating that the movement is not antagonistic towards the state government.
Concerns grow over the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on the 21st day of his hunger strike. His condition is critical, with medical professionals recommending immediate hospital care, which he has declined. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has pressed the central government for urgent action, stressing the necessity of engaging in meaningful dialogue with farmer representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC takes note that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been released from alleged custody and has joined protest at Khanauri border.
SC disposes of habeas corpus plea filed for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was removed from protest site at Khanauri border.
SC asks farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to persuade protesting farmers not to obstruct highways and to keep convenience of people in mind.
Congress MP Imran Masood Urges Supreme Court to Halt Religious Place Surveys
All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.