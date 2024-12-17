Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests with 'Rail Roko' as Hunger Strike Deepens

In a significant escalation of the ongoing farmer protests, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, announced a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab, scheduled for Wednesday. The protest, set to occur between 12 noon and 3 PM, urges public participation in a bid to pressure the authorities further.

Pandher called upon Punjabis to unite, accusing the central government of failing to address their grievances. Despite assurances of peaceful demonstrations, the protests have heightened as they enter their 309th day. Pandher emphasized solidarity, stating that the movement is not antagonistic towards the state government.

Concerns grow over the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on the 21st day of his hunger strike. His condition is critical, with medical professionals recommending immediate hospital care, which he has declined. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has pressed the central government for urgent action, stressing the necessity of engaging in meaningful dialogue with farmer representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)