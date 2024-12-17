NTA's New Era: High-Stakes Exams to Modernize in 2025

In a significant policy shift, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that from 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will exclusively conduct entrance exams for higher education institutions, abandoning recruitment tests. This change underscores the government's commitment to technology-driven, error-free examinations.

Minister Pradhan explained the restructuring of the NTA aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency and credibility. The reform follows recommendations from a high-level committee led by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, constituted after a NEET-UG exam paper leak. The committee's report, delivered on October 21, suggests focusing the NTA solely on entrance exams, with recruitment tests being managed by state, district, and central departments.

Key proposals include employing technology to ensure zero-error exams, adopting computer-based and adaptive methods, and utilizing AI and biometric technologies for securing test processes. Other recommendations emphasize mental health support, developing secure testing centers, mobile units for remote areas, and establishing a Grievance Reporting and Redressal Cell to address exam-related issues.

